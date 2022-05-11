Gold trading at Rs 51,380 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 61,900 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Wednesday went down by Rs 430 to Rs 51,380, while the price of 1 kg silver dipped by Rs 600 to trade at Rs 61,900.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold also decreased by Rs 400 on Wednesday to Rs 47,100, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,380 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the metal selling at Rs 47,100 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 52,860 and Rs 48,460 respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 61,900, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 66,100 for the day.

The price of gold varies for different regions based on parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.