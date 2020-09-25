Gold price jumps Rs 324 to Rs 50,824 per 10 gm, silver up by Rs 2,124

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices decline Rs 614 to Rs 52,314/10 gm, silver tanks Rs 1,799
Gold price tumbles Rs 614 to Rs 50,750/10 gm, silver rate tanks Rs 1,898
Gold price declines marginally to Rs 51,770/10 gram; silver down by Rs 738
Gold price today declines Rs 326 to Rs 52,423; silver tanks Rs 945
Gold price falls for fourth consecutive day; declines by Rs 485 per 10 gm
-
Gold prices rose by Rs 324 to Rs 50,824 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, halting its four-day decline on recovery in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal closed at Rs 50,500 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Silver prices also bounced back and gained Rs 2,124 to Rs 60,536 per kilogram from previous close of Rs 58,412 per kilogram.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi halted decline by rising Rs 324, in line with recovery in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,873 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 23.10 per ounce.
Gold prices witnessed recovery from Thursday's evening session as dollar index pared gains on US stimulus hopes, Patel added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU