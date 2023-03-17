JUST IN
Gold price rises Rs 550 to Rs 57,860; silver up by Rs 200 at Rs 69,200
Gold down by Rs 10, silver by Rs 400, yellow metal trades at Rs 57,860
Brent crude oil slides to below one-year low, gold climbs over 1%
Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 57,990, silver price unchanged at Rs 68,500
Taking global cues, gold prices climb Rs 480; silver up Rs 2,150
Bias turns positive; Gold may rally towards Rs 58,700, Silver Rs 70,000
Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 57,220
Gold price rises by Rs 540 to Rs 56,070, silver price falls Rs 200
Gold prices up Rs 395 per 10 gm amid strong global trends, silver declines
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty jumps over 100pts; Asian indices rise up to 1%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold price rises Rs 550 to Rs 57,860; silver up by Rs 200 at Rs 69,200

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold rose by Rs 500 to Rs 53,550

Topics
Gold  | Gold Prices | Silver

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,550. | Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices rose by Rs 550 in Friday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold selling at Rs 57,860, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were up Rs 200 per kg with the precious metal trading at Rs 69,200.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold rose by Rs 500 to Rs 53,550.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,550.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,700, Rs 53,600, and Rs 54,250, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,420.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,570, Rs 58,470, and Rs 59,180, respectively.

US gold prices ticked up on Friday and were on course for a third consecutive weekly rise as the global banking crisis sent investors flocking to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,920.19 per ounce, as of 0033 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,925.50.

Bullion is set to rise about 2.8 per cent this week so far.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 08:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.