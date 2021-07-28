Gold price today at Rs 46,660 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,100 a kg

-
The price of of 10 gm of 22-carat gold fell marginally on Wednesday to trade at Rs 46,660: a change of Rs 210 from Tuesday. Silver slipped Rs 400 compared to yesterday's prices to sell at Rs Rs 67,100 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,750 per 10 gm, a change of Rs 200 over yesterday's prices. For Mumbai, the prices fell Rs 210 to stand at Rs 46,660 per 10 gm. The rate in Chennai is Rs 45,040 per 10 gm, according to the website.
The price of 24-carat gold also declined by Rs 210 to stand at Rs 47,660 per 10 gm.
On Tuesday, in the global market, the gold prices remained below the key $1,800 per-ounce level as investors maintained cautious stance ahead of the US Fed's key meeting this week, Reuters reported.
Spot gold was flat at $1,796.75 per ounce, as of 1048 GMT, after hitting a session low of $1,792.00, with a firmer dollar curbing the precious metal’s appeal further.
