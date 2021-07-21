Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,530 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 44,520 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,700/kg
Gold price today at Rs 44,680 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500/kg
Gold price today At Rs 44,430 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500/kg
-
The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold on Wednesday rose to Rs 47,300 from Rs 47,040 and silver declined to Rs 67,500 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is up to Rs 47,400 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it is hiked to Rs 45,660. The rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,300, according to the website.
Prices for 24-carat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 260 per 10 gram to Rs 48,300 on Wednesday from Rs 48,040 in the previous trading session.
Silver fell by Rs 300 per kilogram to Rs 67,500 per kilogram from Rs 67,800 in the previous trade.
Indian rupee ended near the day's high at 74.61 per dollar, amid selling was seen in the domestic equity market.
In the global market, gold was subdued in volatile trade on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, curbing inflows into the safe-haven metal despite some concerns over a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU