Gold price today at Rs 47,880 per 10 gm, silver unchanged at Rs 71,400 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,400 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,410 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,610 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,900 a kg
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
-
The price for 22-carat gold on Friday inched higher to Rs 47,880 for 10 gm from Rs 47,680 and silver was flat at Rs 71,400 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was down to Rs 47,950 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it declined to Rs 46,150. The Mumbai rate is Rs 47,880, according to the website.
The price for 24-carat gold witnessed an uptick of Rs 200 per 10 gram to Rs 48,880 on Friday from Rs 48,680 in the previous trading session.
Silver remained unchanged at Rs 71,400 per kilogram. Indian rupee ended lower by 9 paise at 73.06 per dollar on Thursday, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
In the global market, gold prices nudged up on Thursday after data showed US consumer prices increased more than expected last month but eased fears over the Federal Reserve tapering its monetary support.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,893.75 per ounce by 1:43 p.m EDT (1743 GMT), having earlier hit its lowest level since June 4 at $1,869.46.
US gold futures settled at 1,896.40 an ounce.
Investors also took stock of the European Central Bank pledge to maintain a steady flow of stimulus over the summer, at its policy meeting.
Gold prices are expected to move higher in the coming weeks with inflation expectations continuing to remain a focal point.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU