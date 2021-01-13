Gold price today at Rs 52,750 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,800 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today Rs 51,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 58,300 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 54,600 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 67,900 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 54,310 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 68,000 a kg
Gold price today Rs 51,320 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 60,200 a kg
Gold prices today at Rs 55,200 per 10 gm; silver jumps to Rs 66,300 a kg
-
Gold price today jumped to Rs 52,750 from Rs 52,420, while the silver price was trending at Rs 65,800 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat gold is at Rs 48,350 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it fell to Rs 46,800. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 48,580 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 51,050 per 10 gm.
Gold prices in the national capital jumped for the second consecutive day on Tuesday gaining Rs 297 to Rs 48,946 per 10 gram, in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,649 per 10 gram.
Silver also gained Rs 1,404 to Rs 65,380 per kg, from Rs 63,976 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, Gold gained about 1% on Tuesday, bouncing off a one-month low touched in the last session, as focus returned to prospects of inflation driven by more U.S. fiscal stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden.
Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,857.63 per ounce. On Monday, prices touched their lowest level since Dec. 2. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,858.50.
"It's quite clear that the money markets are factoring a very sizeable fiscal stimulus spend from the Democrats, some bounce in inflation," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst. "So gold initially traded lower on those triggers - dollar and Treasury yields (rising) - now it's trading a little higher on anticipation of some inflation to come."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU