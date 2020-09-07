Gold price today at Rs 54,120 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 67,210 a kg

today jumped to 54,120 from Rs 54,110 per 10 gm, while silver rose to Rs 67,210 from Rs 67,200 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 49,610 per 10 g, and in Chennai, it jumped to Rs 48,890. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,510, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 53,320 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, October gold futures fell by 0.10 per cent to Rs 50,690 per 10 g, while silver September futures were up marginally to Rs 67,481 per kg.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three people outside the Karipur airport at Kozhikode in Kerala for smuggling gold and has recovered 4.3 kilograms of compound gold. A tweet by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that DRI officers of the Cochin Zonal Unit and Calicut (Kozhikode) Regional unit intercepted a vehicle suspected to be carrying smuggled gold, near the Karipur International Airport.

Another tweet said that the person at the wheel of the Innova vehicle rammed it into the two DRI personnel who had flagged him down. The DRI personnel, an intelligence officer, and a driver were injured and are currently receiving medical attention.