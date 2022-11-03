JUST IN
Gold hits near 2-week high on bets for easing interest rate hikes
Gold price remains unchanged; silver price falls Rs 200 to Rs 56,400 per kg
Gold proves its mettle against Sensex, price rises 2.6% in CY22
Gold risks collapse into bear market as Federal Reserve targets inflation
India's demand for gold rises 43% in June qtr as economy recovers: WGC
India's gold demand for 2022 to be over 800 tonne, says World Gold Council
Gold price falls as firm US dollar, yields compound rate-hike woes
Gold price steadies near 9-month low with spotlight on US CPI data
Gold hovers near 9-month low as dollar gains on looming rate hikes
Gold sector finds reprieve after selloff as US dollar rally cools
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » commodity gold
SBI gains 2% to hit a new high ahead of Q2FY23 results
Business Standard

Gold prices at two-week low as Jerome Powell quashes dovish pivot hopes

Higher US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and boosts the dollar

Topics
Gold  | US Federal Reserve | Jerome Powell

Reuters 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

By Arundhati Sarkar

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Thursday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields climbed after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes around easing of monetary tightening from December.

Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,626.17 per ounce by 0901 GMT, while U.S. gold futures slipped 1.3% to $1,628.30.

"The sentiment in the gold market is clearly negative. In case of continued aggressive tightening, more sentiment-driven and dollar-driven selling remains the biggest risk for gold. Prices could undershoot," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"Considering how bearish the mood in the gold and silver markets already is today, we believe that prices should remain rather rangebound in this scenario -that is between $1,650 and $1,600," Menke added.

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and signalled it may be nearing an inflection point.

Bullion rose as much as 1.3% after the release of the Fed policy statement, before ending the session 0.8% lower on Powell's remarks.

Higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and boosts the dollar.

The dollar was up 1.2% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose. [USD/] [US/]

Attention now shifts to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, which could provide more cues on the resilience of the labour market and Fed rate-hike path.

"For gold bulls hoping for an indication of a pivot or even pause in rate increases by the Fed, this was a disappointment as Powell remains resolutely hawkish," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

"That said, seasonality is in favour of good offtake so likely we are nearing a floor for gold soon," Norman added.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9% to $19.10 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.3% to $917.62, and palladium shed 0.8% to $1,840.99.

 

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.