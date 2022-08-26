JUST IN
Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 79.93 against US dollar amid oil surge
Amid hefty FPI flows, rupee turns into outperformer among EM peers
Rupee worries force India's importers to hedge extra: An analysis
Rupee seen firming to 78.5-79.5 against dollar by FY23-end: HDFC Bank
Indian rupee at 4-week low; set to breach 80-level against USD, say traders
AT1 bond issuances likely to fall to around Rs 200 bn in FY2023: Icra
Rupee at fair value despite balance of payment problems: JPMorgan analyst
Foreign exchange reserves fall $2.24 bn to $570 bn; FCA dips to $506.9 bn
Rupee falls by 12 paise to 79.76 against US dollar in opening trade
RBI turns net seller of US currency in June; sells $3.719 bn: Data
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
We are on the path of recovery, says Bank of Baroda CEO Sanjiv Chadha
Business Standard

Dollar holds firm against euro, sterling as Jerome Powell speech day dawns

The dollar held onto recent gains against the euro and sterling on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's widely-anticipated speech, which traders hope will offer clues on the U.S. cent

Topics
Dollar rise | US Dollar | Dollar

Reuters  |  HONG KONG 

currency, dollar, rupee, forex reserve, gold, import, economy, FDI, investment

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar held onto recent gains against the euro and sterling on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's widely-anticipated speech, which traders hope will offer clues on the U.S. central bank's tightening plans.

The euro was at $0.9966 in early Asian trade, having failed in several attempts this week to break back above parity against the dollar. It fell below that psychologically important level on Monday.

Sterling was down 0.17% at $1.1818. Britain's energy regulator later in the day will announce an eye-watering jump in a cap on energy prices, further boosting inflation in an already struggling British economy. Fuel price increases are passed on to British consumers through a price cap, calculated every three months.

This left the dollar index, which tracks the currency against its six main peers, at 108.53, on track for a 0.38% weekly gain and already up 2.5% in August.

Investors will eye Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium at 1400 GMT for any insight into how aggressively the U.S. central bank still plans to raise interest rates.

Policymakers have in recent weeks emphasised how important it is for the Fed to get inflation under control.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday his biggest fear is that the U.S. central bank misreads the extent and persistence of price pressures and will need to deliver even more aggressive rate hikes to curb inflation.

"The smoke signals (from the Fed) have been, as Kashkari indicated, 'if we have to err on the side of overtighening or not doing enough, we know what side we want to be on'," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

"I think there's an element of wanting to be seen to be talking tough in the hope that the tougher they talk, the less we have to do in terms of policy."

Investors will also look to Powell to see whether his comments on the long-term outlook could prompt markets to unwind 2023 monetary easing bets, underpinning the dollar, Attrill added.

Markets are currently positioned https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html for U.S. rate hikes to peak this year and are pricing in rate cuts in 2023 on expectations policymakers will be more concerned about slowing growth than high inflation by then.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell 0.35%, back below the psychological level of $0.7, but continued to gain against battered European currencies.

The Japanese yen drifted a touch weaker at 136.64 per dollar.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0125 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $0.9964 $0.9972 -0.07% -12.35% +0.9978 +0.9962

Dollar/Yen 136.6650 136.5450 +0.06% +18.79% +136.7350 +136.4250

Euro/Yen 136.17 136.14 +0.02% +4.49% +136.2600 +136.1000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9642 0.9637 +0.05% +5.70% +0.9644 +0.9638

Sterling/Dollar 1.1816 1.1838 -0.17% -12.61% +1.1836 +1.1807

Dollar/Canadian 1.2953 1.2924 +0.24% +2.47% +1.2956 +1.2922

Aussie/Dollar 0.6956 0.6981 -0.34% -4.29% +0.6982 +0.6954

NZ 0.6201 0.6226 -0.40% -9.40% +0.6225 +0.6201

Dollar/Dollar

 

All spots

 

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Dollar rise

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 10:10 IST

`
.