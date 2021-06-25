Gold prices decline marginally to Rs 46,309; silver gains Rs 332

-
-
Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped marginally by Rs 66 to Rs 46,309 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,375 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were down by Rs 66 reflecting overnight weakness in COMEX gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
In contrast, silver jumped Rs 332 to Rs 67,248 per kilogram from Rs 66,916 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading marginally higher at USD 1,782 per ounce and USD 26.17 per ounce, respectively.
"Gold prices are fluctuating within a narrow range on mixed global cues with the firm dollar," he added.
