Gold prices fall Rs 150 to Rs 51,350, silver falls to Rs 67,800 per kg

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gold, gold prices
Gold prices fell Rs 160 in Tuesday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 56,020, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices fell Rs 700, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 67,800.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold fell Rs 150 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,350.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,500, Rs 51,400, and Rs 52,010, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,170, Rs 56,070, and Rs 56,740, respectively.

US gold prices dipped on Tuesday and were poised for a monthly decline of about 6 per cent as the prospects of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve continued to weigh on the zero-yielding asset's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,816.33 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, after hitting a two-month low on Monday. US gold futures were flat at $1,824.70.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 08:18 IST

