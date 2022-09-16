Gold prices falls Rs 813; silver prices tumbles Rs 1,379 in Delhi

-
-
Gold price in the national capital tumbled Rs 813 to Rs 49,447 per 10 grams on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.
The price of the yellow metal fell below Rs 50,000 after it stood at Rs 50,290 per grams on Thursday.
The COMEX spot price of gold also declined to USD 1,655 per ounce compared to USD 1,663 per ounce on Thursday.
Silver price in the national capital declined Rs 1,379 to Rs 55,982 per kilogram. On Thursday, the price was Rs 57,361 per kg.
On Friday, the COMEX spot price of silver was USD 18.84 per ounce as against USD 19.16 per ounce on Thursday.
"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 813 per 10 gram with plunge in COMEX gold prices despite of rupee depreciation," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.
The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 79.78 against the US dollar on Friday.
