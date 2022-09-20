Gold prices slip on strong dollar as markets await big Fed rate-hike

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Rupees, bonds gain despite 75 bps US Fed rate hike to tackle inflation
Gold jewellery demand in India likely to dip in H2: World Gold Council
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
As rupee falls, spread between India and US bond yields tightens
-
By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields, as the Federal Reserve gears up for a hefty rate hike to tame inflation pressures.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,667.33 per ounce by 1224 GMT, snapping two consecutive sessions of gains.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,674.10.
"Gold is under pressure, it remains close to the two-year low that it touched on Friday and the main reason for this is the strong dollar," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.
"The Fed decision is coming up tomorrow (Wednesday) and expectation is for a 75 basis points rate hike. However, there is an outside chance that we could see a 1% hike and if this was to happen, I think there would be more downside for gold."
The dollar remained firm near a two-decade high, making gold less appealing for other currency holders. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were hovering near their highest level since 2011. [USD/] [US/]
The Fed at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday will likely deliver its third straight super-sized 75 basis point interest rate hike.
The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will decide policy on Thursday. Central banks around the world continue their fight against soaring inflation.
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, have dropped to their lowest since March 2020. [GOL/ETF]
Gold could be in for a lot more turbulence this week considering the scale of tightening that's coming, Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.
Spot silver slipped 1.9% to $19.25 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.7% to $925.71.
Palladium lost as much as 3.5% to $2,147.87.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU