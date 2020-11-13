Gold rises Rs 241, silver gains Rs 161 on festival buying: HDFC Securities

prices on Friday rose Rs 241 to Rs 50,425 per 10 gram on festival buying on account of the auspicious occasion of and Diwali, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,184 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

also gained Rs 161 to Rs 62,542 per kg, compared with Rs 62,381 per kg on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

is an auspicious day for buying gold, and other valuables.

In the global market, was trading with gains at USD 1,880 per ounce and was flat at USD 24.32 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said " prices traded steady, as fears of an economic impact due to surge in global cases of COVID-19 countered optimism from development in a potential vaccine."



He added that there is a lot of panic in the market as coronavirus cases in many states of the US have doubled, raising the bets for safe-haven metal.

