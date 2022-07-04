Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340

remain unchanged on Monday in early trade. 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,340, whereas, ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,000. One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 57,800, similar to previous day's rate.

In the US, edged lower on Monday, as an elevated hurt demand for greenback-priced bullion and also outweighed support from weakening Treasury yields.The hovered close to recent two-decade highs, continuing to make gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies, after playing a significant part in bullion's worst quarterly showing in over a year.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,340. On the other hand, ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,000 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.



In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,280 and Rs 47,920 respectively.

The price of one kg silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 57,800. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,500.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,807.19 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, after hitting a five-month low of $1,783.50 on Friday. Spot silver eased 0.2% to $19.82 per ounce