Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,450

Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Both gold and silver prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) selling at Rs 53,950. Meanwhile, silver prices per kilogram were at Rs 65,200.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 49,450 today, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 53,950, and Rs 49,450, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,100, and Rs 49,600, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,720 and Rs 50,160.

Gold prices edged up on Monday and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer US dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $1,800.02 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since August 10 at $1,804.46 in the previous session.

US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at $1,812.60. The dollar index was down 0.1 per cent.
.

Spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $23.25.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, and Mumbai was Rs 65,200. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal was trading at Rs 71,600 per kg.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 08:36 IST

