Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
-
Both gold and silver prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) selling at Rs 53,950. Meanwhile, silver prices per kilogram were at Rs 65,200.
Ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 49,450 today, according to the GoodReturns website.
Gold prices edged up on Monday and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer US dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 08:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU