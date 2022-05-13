Gold trading at Rs 51,490 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 60,800 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Friday surged by Rs 490 to Rs 51,490, while the price of 1 kg of silver also rose by Rs 400 and the precious metal is selling at Rs 60,800.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold also surged by Rs 450 on Friday and the precious metal is trading at Rs 47,200.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, i.e., Rs 51,490.

However, 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is selling at Rs 52,750.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad i.e., Rs 47,200.

While, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 48,350.

The price of 1 kg of Silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs. 60,800, while in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala, the precious metal is selling at Rs 65,000.

The price of gold differs in different regions based on various paramteres including the making charges, excise duty, state taxes, etc.

The gold rates in India depend on a number of factors including the international gold prices, local tariffs, and the currency movements.