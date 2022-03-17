Gold trading at Rs 51,600 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 67,900/kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 300 on Thursday to Rs 51,600, while one kilogram of silver became cheaper by Rs 1,100 to sell at Rs 67,900.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,300 on Thursday.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,600. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,300.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,280 in Chennai on Thursday, while 22-carat is selling at Rs 47,920. In Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,600, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,300.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 72,300. While in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of the precious metal is selling at Rs 67,900 on Thursday. While in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 72,300 per kg.