Gold trading at Rs 51,980 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 72,100/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat decreased by Rs 120 on Thursday to Rs 51,980, while became more expensive by Rs 4,100 per kg to Rs 72,100.

Ten gram of 22-carat is trading at Rs 47,650 after falling by Rs 100.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,980. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 47,650.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai i.e. Rs 51,980, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata at Rs 47,650.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,280, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 47,920.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi and Kolkata is Rs 67,200, whereas the price of 1 kg of in regions such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai stood at Rs 72,100.