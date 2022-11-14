JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 48,360, Rs 48,290, and Rs 49,010, respectively

Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

New Delhi 

Gold prices remained unchanged during Monday's early trade with 10 grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 48,260, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also remained unchanged as 1 kg of silver traded at Rs 61,700.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 52,640.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 48,360, Rs 48,290, and Rs 49,010, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the yellow metal was trading at Rs 48,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 52,760, Rs 52,670, and Rs 53,470, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the precious metal was selling at Rs 52,640.

US gold prices retreated on Monday from a three-month peak in the previous session, as the dollar and treasury yields edged higher after a top US central banker warned that the Federal Reserve was not softening its fight against inflation.


Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,761.07 per ounce by 0453 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 18 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,764.30.

Spot silver dropped 0.9% to $21.49 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $1,024.00, and palladium slipped 1.2% to $2,015.57.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata was Rs 61,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad was Rs 67,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:20 IST

