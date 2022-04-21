Gold trading at Rs 53,620 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 68,300 a kg

-
ALSO READ
How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
Gold trading at Rs 49,090 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 61,700/kg
Gold trading at Rs 48,320 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 62,000 a kg
Gold trading at Rs 48,310 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 62,700 a kg
-
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 760 on Thursday to trade at Rs 53,620, and silver (per kg) became Rs 1,700 cheaper to trade at Rs 68,300.
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 53,620, while 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,150.
In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,300, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai stood at Rs 73,300.
On Wednesday, gold plunged by Rs 915 to Rs 52,367 per 10 grams in the national capital amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation
The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,942.5 per ounce and silver was marginally lower at $24.94 per ounce.
Gold prices declined to one-week low on Wednesday as a rally in the US bond yields dampened demand for yellow metals as safe-haven.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU