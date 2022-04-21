Gold trading at Rs 53,620 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 68,300 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 760 on Thursday to trade at Rs 53,620, and silver (per kg) became Rs 1,700 cheaper to trade at Rs 68,300.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 53,620, while 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,150.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,300, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai stood at Rs 73,300.

On Wednesday, gold plunged by Rs 915 to Rs 52,367 per 10 grams in the national capital amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,942.5 per ounce and silver was marginally lower at $24.94 per ounce.

