Gold trading at Rs 54,380 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 69,900 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 320 on Tuesday to trade at Rs 54,380, and silver (per kg) became Rs 800 costlier to trade at Rs 69,900.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 54,380, while 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,850.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,900, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai stood at Rs 75,200.

On Monday, gold in the national capital rallied Rs 542 to reach Rs 53,461 per 10 grams, reflecting an uptick in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

In the international market, gold rose to a one-month high, just shy of the $2,000 an ounce level, as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal.

Gold's advance was curbed late in the session by a jump in benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields and further gains in the dollar, which dulls the appetite for gold among overseas buyers.