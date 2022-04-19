Gold trading at Rs 54,380 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 69,900 a kg

-
ALSO READ
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
What are Treasury Bills or T-Bills?
-
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 320 on Tuesday to trade at Rs 54,380, and silver (per kg) became Rs 800 costlier to trade at Rs 69,900.
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 54,380, while 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,850.
In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,900, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai stood at Rs 75,200.
On Monday, gold in the national capital rallied Rs 542 to reach Rs 53,461 per 10 grams, reflecting an uptick in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation.
The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.
In the international market, gold rose to a one-month high, just shy of the $2,000 an ounce level, as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal.
Gold's advance was curbed late in the session by a jump in benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields and further gains in the dollar, which dulls the appetite for gold among overseas buyers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU