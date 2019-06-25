Govt slaps duties on new pneumatic radial tyres imported from China

The government has imposed countervailing duty on new pneumatic radial tyres, which are imported from China, for five years. These tyres are above 16 inches and normally used in buses, lorries/trucks.

Ministry's of Finance notification stated that it has come to the conclusion that imposition of definitive countervailing duty is required to offset subsidisation and injury and has recommended the imposition of definitive countervailing duty on the imports of the subject goods from China.

"...the Central Government, after considering the aforesaid final findings of the Designated Authority, hereby imposes on the subject goods," said in the notification.

The Department listed nearly eight tariff items and duty ranges from 9.12 per cent to 17.57 per cent.

Post the notification shares of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, CEAT Ltd , MRF Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd rose between 3 per cent and 7.2 per cent.