GRAP: How does it combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

According to a recent report, 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in fine particle pollutants called PM 2.5 between 2010 and 2019 were in India. And out of them, Delhi has earned the distinction of being the most polluted city of the world. Reports also say that the life span of people in Delhi can shorten by up to 10 years due to air .

And the winter is worse. Farmers across the northern plains start putting the stubble on fire after harvesting the crop. Successive government schemes to lure them away from stubble burning have failed.

So, as a last resort, the authorities impose Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP to bring down the . It is an emergency response mechanism which is only enforced when air reaches a certain threshold. Formulated in 2017 by the Environmental Pollution Prevention and Control Authority and the Delhi government, it is a step-by-step plan to improve Delhi-NCR’s deteriorating air quality.

GRAP classifies the presence of particulate matter PM2.5 at 61-120 micrograms per cubic meter or PM10 at 101-350 micrograms per cubic meter under “moderate to poor” air quality.

When enforced, this category of GRAP measures includes heavy fines on garbage burning, closure of brick kilns or strict enforcement of pollution control regulations in such kilns, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads with heavy traffic, and a strict ban on firecrackers. micrograms per cubic meter

If the concentration for particulate matter reaches 121-250 micrograms per cubic meter for PM2.5 or 351-430 micrograms per cubic meter for PM10, the GAPR classification is raised to "very poor".

Under this classification, the use of diesel generator sets is prohibited, parking fees are quadrupled, bus and metro services are increased, people are discouraged from lighting fires, and the government provides electric heaters.

People with respiratory and cardiac conditions are advised to restrict their outdoor movement.

GRAP measures for “severe” air pollution are enforced when PM2.5 levels cross 250 micrograms per cubic meter or PM10 crosses 430 micrograms per cubic meter.

In such a situation, brick kilns, hot mix plants, and stone crushers are closed. Power generation from natural gas is ramped up. People are encouraged to use public transport and the mechanised cleaning and sprinkling of water on roads are carried out more frequently.

When PM2.5 concentrations shoot over 300 µg/cubic meter or PM10 levels are above 500 micrograms per cubic meter for more than 48 hours, GRAP measures for the "severe + or emergency" classification will be enforced.

Heavy vehicles like trucks are stopped from entering Delhi. Only those with essential commodities are allowed. Construction work is suspended. Government takes a call on implementing the odd/even scheme for private vehicles. The government also sets up a task force to decide on any additional steps, including shutting down schools, colleges, etc.