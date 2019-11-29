Growth of ETFs can disrupt the mutual funds market, says Steven Hawking

In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, Steven Hawkins, president & chief executive officer, Horizons ETFs Management, says since money is a very personal thing, some form of human intervention will be required. Edited excerpts: Globally the total ETF assets under management is about $6 trillion.

What are the broad trends and interesting themes that you see playing out in the global ETF space? I see three that are happening in nearly every market right now. One, there is a movement towards lower fees: more and more investors are taking control of their investments and they’re ...