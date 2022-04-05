Hariom Pipe Industries' IPO subscribed 7.93 times on final day

-
ALSO READ
Hariom Pipe IPO subscribed 1.9x on Day-2 on heavy retail interest
Hariom Pipe Industries' IPO receives 3.44 times subscription on Day 4
Hariom Pipe Industries gets Sebi's go ahead to raise funds via IPO
Google Play cuts subscription fee from 30% to 15% starting Jan 1, 2022
Plastic pipe makers may underperform in near term on Omicron stress
-
The Rs 130-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Hariom Pipe Industries was subscribed 7.93 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday on the back of a strong support from retail investors.
The public issue received bids for 6.74 crore shares as against the 85 lakh on offer, translating into a subscription of 7.93 times, according to the data available on NSE website.
The IPO received robust response from retail investor as the portion set aside for them was subscribed the most at 12.15 times, followed by non-institutional investors (8.87 times) and qualified institutional buyers (1.91 times).
The issue, which kicked off for subscription on March 30, concluded on April 5.
Hariom Pipe Industries is expected to garner Rs 130 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 144-Rs 153. The proceeds generated will be utilised for funding capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purpose.
The Hyderabad-based company manufactures steel products and has a wide distribution network in south India. It caters to customer requirements in various sectors such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar power, power, cement, mining and engineering.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU