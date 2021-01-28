Havells India hits fresh record high in weak market, surges 32% in a month

-
ALSO READ
Havells India surges 6%, hits new high on strong December quarter results
Havells India regains Rs 50,000 crore m-cap mark as stock hits record high
Havells India gains 3% on hopes of improvement in operational performance
Analysts up earnings estimates for Havells after company reports strong Q3
Strong beat in Q3 brightens up Havells' prospects, revenue at all-time high
-
Havells India shares traded 7 per cent higher to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,190 on the BSE in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, on expectation of higher growth in the next few quarters due to a low base (lockdown quarters) and effect of price hikes. The fast moving electrical goods company's stock has surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,164, touched on January 22.
In the past one month, Havells India has rallied 32 per cent, after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21) with standalone net profit jumping 75 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 349 crore, on the back of strong revenue growth. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent during the same period.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins expanded by 420 basis points (bps) at 16 per cent from 11.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company’s revenue during the quarter increased by 40 per cent YoY at Rs 3,166 crore. The double digit sales growth came after a gap of seven quarters and on a favourable base (3QFY20 had seen 10 per cent YoY de-growth in sales).
The company's management said the encouraging business performance with secular growth across divisions and regions was led by improvement in consumer sentiment, festive season and reduction in Covid-19 cases and increased penetration in smaller towns and a higher rural reach. The supply chain disruption faced by suppliers with high import dependence has further supported market share gains, it said.
“The company’s Ebitda margin profile is likely to sustain at 14 per cent-16 per cent led by operating leverage as well as lower ad-spends and other expenses as a percentage of sales (even though they could rise in absolute terms). Havells intends to aggressively scale up overseas sales by becoming a manufacturing partner of large global brands (only in export markets). Factoring in higher value growth, better margin profile and international growth opportunities, we increase our FY21E-FY23E earnings estimates in 32 per cent- 40 per cent range,” analysts at Nirmal Bang Equities said.
“Havells is also keen to benefit from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for export of ACs, lighting, etc. Also, it has tied up with a global company to export switchgear. Complete product offerings (ACs, washing machines, LED TVs, refrigerators, etc), network expansion and in-house production support our belief in bright prospects ahead for Lloyd”, according to analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU