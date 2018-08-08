HDFC AMC's high valuation to stay as shares gain 65% on market debut

Should investors cash out of the HDFC Asset Management Company stock after its stupendous listing was a question in most investor forums. While Monday’s 65 per cent gain on its market debut could have prompted many to opt out, a large section of analysts believe otherwise. “Book-profit was the call many had on Avendus Supermarket (D-Mart’s parent company) soon after its listing.

However, it has had a terrific climb since then. Investors could be repeating the mistake with HDFC AMC,” warns a senior analyst with a foreign brokerage. While the broader ...