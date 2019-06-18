HDFC AMC shares fall on back of Rs 500-crore lifeline for FMP unit holders

Shareholders of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) don’t seem to be in favour of the Rs 500-crore liquidity bailout that it is offering the unit holders of fixed maturity plans (FMPs). The AMC intends to do this by transferring the schemes' exposure to firms onto its own books.

In the morning trade on Tuesday, shares of were trading five per cent lower at Rs 1,829 apiece. Analysts say equity investors may be concerned about the impact this liquidity arrangement could have on the company's balance sheet.

On Monday, the fund house announced a liquidity arrangement for FMPs that matured in April and those that would mature till the 'standstill' agreement with the firms is in force.

"The liquidity arrangement may involve an aggregate outlay not exceeding Rs 500 crore and will be put in place shortly,” informed the exchanges on Monday.

As part of the arrangement, the fund house would buy non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of firms held in these FMPs.

The April investor note of the fund house showed that the value of Essel group exposures in HDFC AMC’s FMPs maturing between April and September, when the standstill agreement ends, was nearly Rs 500 crore. These NCDs would be bought by the AMC at their valuation on the maturity date of the FMPs, according to Monday’s exchange note.

These FMPs faced illiquidity due to their exposure to NCDs issued by two Essel group firms — Edisons Infrapower & Multiventures and Sprit Infrapower & Multiventures. Besides the four FMPs of that matured in April, another seven are scheduled to mature before September. According to the 'standstill' agreement, MFs and other lenders had given Essel group firms time till September to settle their dues.

Until then, MFs and other lenders were not to sell promoter shares kept as collateral for the loans.

In April, some FMPs belonging to Kotak MF and HDFC AMC were unable to give the full maturity amount to the investors as Essel-related maturities were effectively extended beyond maturity dates of the FMPs following the 'standstill' agreement.

In May, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent show-cause notices to the two fund houses in relation to the FMPs' investments in Essel group companies. The market regulator has initiated adjudication proceedings in the matter.