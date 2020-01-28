United Spirits, UBL, ITC: How to trade sin stocks ahead of Budget 2020

With a few days to go for the Union Budget 2020, expectations are running high across the sectors. As regards liquor and cigarette industry, reports say the Commerce Ministry has recommended restricting purchase of tax-free alcohol to one bottle at duty-free shops as part of steps to reduce import of non-essential goods.

Further, it has also recommended that purchase of cigarette cartons at duty-free shops should be prohibited. These proposales, if implemented, are likely to impact sin stocks. That said, let's take a look at how you should trade these stocks before the upcoming Budget ...