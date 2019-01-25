Here's why investor Mobius thinks India is a 'great' option for investment

Mark Mobius, a veteran investor in developing nations, said now is the time to buy their assets and is particularly interested in India, Brazil and Turkey.

Mobius, who set up LLP last year after three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments, said this is where he would put his money:

30 per cent in India

30 per cent in Latin America including in Brazil and Argentina

30 per cent in Eastern Europe like Poland and Romania

the rest in China and other parts of Asia

Trade issues won’t be a big downer and other countries will take up the slack from China, Mobius said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat in Singapore on Friday.

Venezuela would be interesting if there’s regime change, he also said.