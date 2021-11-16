Here's why Osho Krishan expects Aarti Industries, Dabur to gain

BUY INDIA LTD TARGET: Rs 635 STOP LOSS: Rs 580 has seen some strong resurgence from its 200-DEMA in the recent period and is currently hovering above all the major exponential moving averages on the daily time frame. The stock also has been consolidating near the mean of Bollinger band from the past couple of trading sessions indicating the formation of a strong base before another set of a healthy rally. Also looking at the overall technical parameters, the stock seems to have the potential to surge higher in the near term.

