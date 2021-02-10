Here's why the current market rally may not take a breather anytime soon

The Indian were trading lower for the second straight day on Tuesday with financials pressuring the benchmark indices. BSE Sensex even breached below the 51,000-mark and the Nifty50 index gave up the 15,000 mark in the intra-day deals. But this has come on the back of phenomenal growth in the last few days.

So what has propelled the Indian this week? How are foreign flows shaping up? Will the market continue to go up?

In this podcast, we discussed the growth trajectory in detail, various factors that have driven the towards new milestones over the past few days



