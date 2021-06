Higher flows and rich valuations push cash levels of mutual funds

The surge in flows into equity schemes in the past few months and rich valuations may have propped up their non-equity holdings that include cash and cash equivalents, as well as investments in debt instruments. The BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have risen 9.4 per cent and 12 per cent year to date (YTD), respectively.

Nearly 51 per cent, or 236 of the 465 equity schemes that were considered have seen their non-equity holdings rise in the past year, the data from Value Research shows. These include several small- and mid-cap schemes, focussed funds, and schemes belonging to the flexi-cap ...