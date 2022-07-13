JUST IN
MF industry AUM hit 11-month low, stocks of 4 firms underperform
Hindustan Zinc to pay Rs 21 per share dividend, outflow at Rs 8,873 cr

July 21 set as record date for payout; stock up 1.44% on BSE

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Hindustan Zinc ended trade on the BSE on Wednesday at Rs 271.85 apiece

Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share following a board meeting.

The company said that the dividend payout would lead to an outflow of Rs 8,873 crore. The record date for payment of the dividend would be July 21 and the dividend would paid within the stipulated timeline, the company said.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc ended trade on the BSE on Wednesday at Rs 271.85 apiece, up 1.44 per cent over the previous day's close. Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has a 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc. The Government of India owns 29.5 per cent in the company.

Last week, the Centre had sought bids from merchant bankers to assist it in offloading its 29.5 per cent stake in the company. The plan is to the sell the stake in the open market in tranches.

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 19:28 IST

