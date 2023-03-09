JUST IN
How to approach IT stocks amid tighter monetary policy, recession fears?
Aptus Value down 13% in 2 days as it denies merger talks with Cholamandalam
Sebi extends deadline till Mar 15 to submit comments on REITs, InvITs
Stock of this electric bus manufacture has zoomed 68% in 10 trading days
Treasury yield curve inverts: What it means and what does it signal?
Triveni, Renuka: Sugar stocks rebound, may further see up to 17% rise
Adani Enterprises, ACC: Time to sell Adani group stocks after a sharp run?
SeQuent Scientific rallies 15% on terminating pact to acquire Tineta Pharma
NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook
Jindal Saw hits over 5-year high; zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Aptus Value down 13% in 2 days as it denies merger talks with Cholamandalam
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

How to approach IT stocks amid tighter monetary policy, recession fears?

According to Jefferies, analysts' consensus revenue growth estimates for CY24 have been lowered for top clients of all IT firms, barring Wipro, with the highest cuts for HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra

Topics
US Federal Reserve | US Fed | IT stocks

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction

The tighter-than-expected monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) in the backdrop of higher inflation and the possibility of a recession in the later part of calendar year 2023 (CY23) is likely to weigh on Indian information technology (IT) companies, said analysts. This, in turn they said, can keep the IT stocks in check over the next few months.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US Federal Reserve

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 14:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.