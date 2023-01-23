JUST IN
Morocco plans to sell India 1.7 mn tonnes of phosphate fertilisers in 2023
Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB plans hawkish rate hike in coming months
Pak imported cars worth $1.2 bn in 6 months despite economic crisis: Report
Petrol stocks may dry up in Pakistan as banks refuse to open, confirm LCs
Foreign shipping lines may stop services for cash-strapped Pakistan
Davos 2023: Over 50 high-impact initiatives at WEF for sustainable world
WEF 2023: 'Fragmentation can cost up to 7% of global GDP', says IMF chief
Pak to pay for Russian oil in currencies of 'friendly countries': Official
Be realistic, avoid complacency: Leaders at World Economic Forum meeting
India to benefit from US, China decoupling: Gautam Adani tells Davos summit
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Washington county mistakenly releases nearly half million partial SSNs
icon-arrow-left
Bangladesh to hold presidential election by Feb 23, announces poll body
Business Standard

Firms expect layoffs, cut down in expansions in 2023 amid recession fears

The survey shows that business owners are still concerned that the Fed's decision-making could push too hard on the economy and potentially put the US into a recession this year

Topics
layoff | job cut

AP  |  New York 

Firms expect layoffs, cut down in expansions in 2023 amid recession fears

A survey of national economists found that more businesses now expect job reductions at their firms and to spend less on expansions for the first time since the pandemic, a sign that the Federal Reserve's push to raise interest rates is doing its job to slow the economy.

But the survey shows that business owners are still concerned that the Fed's decision-making could push too hard on the economy and potentially put the US into a recession this year.

The January survey by the National Association for Business Economics found that its respondents put on average a reading of -7 on how much they plan to hire at their firms, down from previous reading of +8 in October, when NABE did its previous survey.

However, due to inflation, the survey shows that businesses still expect to pay higher wages for the workers they are holding onto.

The results of the January 2023 NABE Business Conditions Survey indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year, said NABE President Julia Coronado, in a statement.

In order to combat inflation, the Fed has been raising interest rates aggressively in an effort to slow down the US economy without putting it into a recession, known as a soft landing. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again this week, albeit at a slow pace than they have in the past as indicators of inflation have been cooling down in recent months.

One sign of inflation easing is the survey's materials costs section. Respondents to the NABE survey showed material costs were at a reading of 47, down 5 points from October and well below the July reading of 76. More respondents now expect material costs to fall than rise this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on layoff

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.