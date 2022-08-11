ICICI Bank hits record high, gains 26% in 2 months on strong growth outlook

Shares of hit a record high of Rs 865.55, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on strong growth outlook. The stock of the private sector lender surpassed its previous high of Rs 859.70 touched on October 25, 2021. In the past two months, the stock has rallied 26 per cent. While, in the past one month, it gained 12 per cent, as compared to 9.75 per cent rise in the S&PBSE Sensex.

For the April-June quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q1FY23), had reported a 49.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 6,905 crore as a healthy increase in loan growth boosted the private bank’s bottomline. The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew 20.1 per cent YoY at Rs 13,210 crore. Net interest income is the difference between the interest earned and the interest expended. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.01 per cent during the quarter under review, higher than 3.89 per cent the same time a year ago but largely flat from 4 per cent a quarter ago. Overall margin increased by 14bps YoY and 11bps QoQ. Besides higher growth in high yielding products, improving C/D ratio was also a key contributor.

The bank’s asset quality improved in Q1FY23 with gross and net non-performing asset ratios declining both on a yearly and a sequential basis. As on June 30, the gross NPA ratio was at 3.41 per cent versus 3.60 per cent a quarter ago and 5.15 per cent a year ago. The net bad loan ratio fell to 0.70 per cent as on June 30 from 0.76 per cent a quarter ago and 1.16 per cent on June 30, 2021.

Analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities see further scope for margin expansion on the back of room for improving the C/D ratio further, coupled with higher share of unsecured retail loans. The management sounded confident about credit demand but with a cautious undertone given the inflationary environment and global disturbances.

Asset quality improved QoQ; still, the bank has continued to shore up contingent buffers. Restructured pool has reduced further to 0.8 per cent. This was the second consecutive quarter when the bank has delivered 2 per cent ROA. We remain positive on the bank given its growth outlook and earnings trajectory, the brokerage firm said in result update.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial services said continues to outperform its large peers on core-profitability, led by better margins/fees and cost management, while lower LLP should boost its RoEs to a historical high of 17 per cent. Valuations remain reasonable at 2x FY24E ABV, stripping off subsidiaries’ value, the brokerage firm said and retain Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,025 per share.