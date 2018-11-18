ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund: Conservative in risk, consistent in returns

The fund was launched in March 2004 as ICICI Prudential MIP 25 Fund. Subsequent to the re-categorisation of mutual funds by Sebi, it was renamed ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund.

The fund has featured in the top 30 percentile in the conservative hybrid funds category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings (CMFR) for the two quarters ended September 2018. Rajat Chandak and Manish Banthia have been managing the equity and debt components of the portfolio since February 2015 and September 2013, respectively. The fund’s investment objective is to generate regular income through ...