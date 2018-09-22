IL&FS balance sheet now the most leveraged among large NBFCs space

As losses mount at its various subsidiaries, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) now has the most leveraged balance sheet, on a consolidated basis, in the large non-banking finance company (NBFC) space. The company had borrowings of Rs 910 billion at the end of FY18, including current maturities of long-term borrowings worth Rs 122 billion.

With net worth of Rs 54.3 billion, its debt-equity ratio translated to 16.8x as of March 2018, against 10.6x a year ago. This is more than thrice the industry average in FY18. Top listed and unlisted non-bank lenders, ...