In four hikes, petrol price increased Rs 2.14 per litre, diesel by Rs 2.23

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

This is the fourth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise, the fourth straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.40 per litre from Rs 73, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 71.62 a litre from Rs 71.17, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.


In four hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.23.
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 11:12 IST

