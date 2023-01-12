JUST IN
Business Standard

In a first, India among the top five ECM markets globally in 2022

Interestingly, in 2022 India also broke into the top-five league in terms of market capitalization

Topics
India | Equity capital market ECM | market capitalisation

Sundar Sethuraman 

sensex, BSE
Photo: Bloomberg

India was among the top five markets, globally, in terms of equity fundraising despite the quantum of funds raised declining by 43 per cent.

According to a report by Kotak Investment Banking, funds to the tune of $16.4 billion were transacted via equity capital market (ECM) activity in India in 2022.

Traditionally, India has rarely featured in the top 10 in terms of ECM activity. Interestingly, in 2022, India also broke into the top-five league in terms of market capitalisation.

India's outperformance comes on the back of a sharper decline in ECM activity in major markets such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

ECM activity globally took a hit on account of heightened volatility amid rising interest rates.

S. Ramesh, managing director & chief executive officer, Kotak Investment Banking, said Indian markets have become stronger as far as ECM activity is concerned, underpinned by encouraging participation by domestic investors.

The investment bank expects fund raising by way of initial public offerings to jump 30 per cent this year, led by sectors such as pharmaceutical and healthcare.

Fishing in troubled seas Fund raising landscape remained challening last year
- Funds raised ($ bn) YoY Change (%)
China 164.6 -38
United States 73.4 -85
Germany 20.9 -28
Canada 19.4 -56
India 16.4 -43
United Kingdom 13.9 -78
Australia 11.3 -63
Japan 9.2 -75
Saudi Arabia 9 8
Singapore 4.7 -54
Source: Kotak Investment Banking, Bloomberg

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 18:12 IST

