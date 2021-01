India INX hopes to list $1 trn of bonds on debt in new decade: BSE CEO

India International Exchange (INX) is targeting to list over USD 1 trillion of debt on its platform in the next decade, chief executive of its parent said on Thursday.

CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the exchange which is located at India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar's GIFT City is becoming the preferred platform for listing of issued by Indian corporates.

"I am sure over the next decade or so, we will be hopefully listing over USD 1 trillion of debt and probably even more of equity, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust), Invits (Infrastructure Investment Trust) and many other instruments," Chauhan said.

He was speaking at the bell ringing ceremony of Exim Bank's USD 1 billion issue at the here. He also added that SBI's USD 600 million issued recently are also getting listed on Thursday itself.

Exim Bank had raised the money earlier this month from foreign investors against issuing 10-year paper at a rate of 2.25 per cent per annum.

The policy bank's managing director, David Rasquinha expressed satisfaction at the response which it was able to receive from the investors for the issue which was oversubscribed 3.5 times.

He exuded confidence that the success will help other Indian issuers in raising funds as well.

Chauhan said all the Indian issues over the last one year have been listed on INX, which was inaugurated in 2017.

The issues listed on the platform include SBI's USD 100 million green bonds, REC's USD 500 million bonds, APSEZ's USD 750 million foreign currency and Adani Container Terminals' USD 300 million bonds, he said.

All these issues were listed last year.

As of now, bonds aggregating to USD 24.5 billion have been listed on the platform, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)