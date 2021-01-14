India INX hopes to list $1 trn of bonds on debt in new decade: BSE CEO

-
ALSO READ
Exim Bank hits international bond market with $1 billion issue
Bond traders in India brace for likely borrowing hike to Rs 6 trillion
RBI refuses to sell another batch of 10-year bonds at market ask
Global investors are dumping Indian bonds. Blame it on slow pace of reforms
Bond market expects massive OMO to help govt meet Rs 12 trn borrowing goal
-
India International Exchange (INX) is targeting to list over USD 1 trillion of debt on its platform in the next decade, chief executive of its parent BSE said on Thursday.
BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the exchange which is located at India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar's GIFT City is becoming the preferred platform for listing of bonds issued by Indian corporates.
"I am sure over the next decade or so, we will be hopefully listing over USD 1 trillion of debt and probably even more of equity, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust), Invits (Infrastructure Investment Trust) and many other instruments," Chauhan said.
He was speaking at the bell ringing ceremony of Exim Bank's USD 1 billion issue at the BSE here. He also added that SBI's USD 600 million bonds issued recently are also getting listed on Thursday itself.
Exim Bank had raised the money earlier this month from foreign investors against issuing 10-year paper at a rate of 2.25 per cent per annum.
The policy bank's managing director, David Rasquinha expressed satisfaction at the response which it was able to receive from the investors for the issue which was oversubscribed 3.5 times.
He exuded confidence that the success will help other Indian issuers in raising funds as well.
Chauhan said all the Indian issues over the last one year have been listed on INX, which was inaugurated in 2017.
The issues listed on the platform include SBI's USD 100 million green bonds, REC's USD 500 million bonds, APSEZ's USD 750 million foreign currency bonds and Adani Container Terminals' USD 300 million bonds, he said.
All these issues were listed last year.
As of now, bonds aggregating to USD 24.5 billion have been listed on the platform, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU