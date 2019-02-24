India's debt-to-GDP ratio second-worst among emerging markets: Report

Government debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) for India is one of the highest among emerging markets (EMs), making the domestic economy vulnerable to foreign flows and global uncertainties.

According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal, India’s government debt-to-GDP ratio is 68.4 per cent, second only to Brazil. Asian peers such as Indonesia, Thailand and China have much lower government debt-to-GDP. “Consistently high fiscal deficits of over 6 per cent (in 33 of the last 37 years) have resulted in a much higher government debt-to-GDP ratio compared to other ...