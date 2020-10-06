India's first B2B crypto trading exchange 'DigitX' starts operations

-
DigitX, India’s first Business-to-Business (B2B) Crypto trading exchange started its trading operations on Tuesday.
DigitX aims to deliver transparent and secure model with its network of trusted links in a first of its kind industry initiative to instill trust and confidence in its investors and traders of cryptocurrency, according to the statement released.
“At DigitX, with our unique model of trusted links, we are bringing very first time the advantage of the traditional equity and commodity market to enthuse the trust in Crypto trading. It is our sincere initiative, to educate investor’s community and people at large about the potential of this alternative asset class, which works on the principle of super-efficiency through Blockchain," said Ashish Mehta, co-founder, DigitX.
He said that Crypto today enjoys a high degree of popularity among a certain section of the investor community. Since inception Crypto has had a roller coaster ride, as it faced questions on security and transparency, Mehta said.
He further added that DigitX is starting operations with a select set of trusted members and by the end of 2021, the Crypto trading exchange will be aiming to have 100 trusted members on board.
On the importance of regulating the Cryptotrading Ashish Mehta said, “Crypto is an alternative asset class, which promises to bring in a lot of efficiencies, positive disruption, scalability and are quick in adaption backed by very efficient technology backbone. We firmly believe in the positive role it can play in our economy riding on Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology. It is our view that to further expand this opportunity, the Crypto should be regulated by the legitimate financial institutions of the country. We hope that the industry and all stakeholders can work in this direction.”
