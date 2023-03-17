JUST IN
States' capital budgets: Spending, classification can be variable exercise
Business Standard

Tea exports to Russia soar 21%, belying war worries; some lost share gained

Sri Lanka crisis, sanctions on Russia that made sourcing from other countries difficult help domestic industry post better numbers

Topics
Tea Board | Tea | Russia

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

After hitting a low in exports in 2021, India recorded some solid gains in 2022 led by supply side disruptions, but holding on to it would be key

Apprehensions of widespread disruptions had put the Indian tea industry on the edge when Russia, a top buyer, waged war on Ukraine. But tea growers managed to retain a hold on the market and even regained some lost share.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:00 IST

