India set for stronger tech, media and telecom IPOs as China falters

-
ALSO READ
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150; subscription to open on Nov 8
HP Adhesives IPO subscribed 20.96 times on last day of subscription
CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 66% on Day 2 of offering
-
While new regulations have severely hit China in the global tech, media & telecom (TMT) IPO market, the Indian TMT IPO pipeline is getting stronger and will continue to gain prominence this year, a new report showed on Friday.
Between 2018 and 2020, there were 15 TMT IPOs in India. Last year alone, 15 Indian TMT companies went public and raised a total proceeds of $4.8 billion, reveals data and analytics company GlobalData.
"Consumer-facing tech companies are the biggest beneficiaries of the increasing digital adoption in India. As a result, e-commerce and fintech were the top themes driving TMT IPOs in 2021," said Swati Verma, Associate Project Manager of Thematic Research at GlobalData.
In 2021, listings were centred around Internet-driven themes like e-commerce and fintech.
These themes will continue to gain prominence as digital adoption in the country further gathers momentum and eventually result in more successful listings in 2022.
Paytm's listing in November 2021 was the biggest TMT IPO ever in India, when it raised proceeds of $2.5 billion.
"Aptus Value Housing (Loan solutions), Mobikwik (digital payments), Naapbooks (fintech solution), and Policybazaar (insuretech) were the other notable fintech players that went public in 2021," said Verma.
Zomato's IPO, raising $1.3 billion, was the second biggest listing during the year.
CarTrade (online car selling platform), Easy Trip (online ticket booking) and Nykaa (online beauty & wellness) were the other e-commerce companies which went public last year.
PharmEasy (healthtech), Delhivery (e-commerce), Oyo Rooms (online hotel booking), and Tracxn (big data) have all filed for IPOs.
Other big IPOs expected on the Indian exchanges include Ola Cabs (ride sharing) and Swiggy (online food delivery).
"Walmart-owned e-commerce player Flipkart, for example, is preparing for a listing in the US. Edtech major Byju's also plans to list in the US by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)," said Verma.
Meanwhile, in China, regulatory crackdown shrunk the country's share in the global tech, media and Telecom (TMT) IPO market by 9 per cent last year.
China's regulatory onslaught has negatively impacted the tech TMT IPO market as the regulators created headwinds for companies wanting to go public in the country.
Newly imposed rules require Chinese companies to comply with a set of national laws and regulations and to ensure data security.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU