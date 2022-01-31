JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Budget hope lifts indices; Sensex rises 814 pts, Nifty ends above 17,300
Business Standard

India VIX soars 6% to 21.95 a day ahead of Union Budget

The India VIX index - a gauge for market volatility - soared 6 per cent to 21.95 a day before the Union Budget

Topics
India VIX | Budget 2022 | Indian markets

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The India VIX index — a gauge for market volatility — soared 6 per cent to 21.95 a day before the Union Budget.

The spike signals that traders are expecting heightened volatility on Budget day. Historically, the Sensex tends to swing — the difference between day’s high and low — an average 3 per cent as traders look to price in various budget announcements.

This year, volatility could be higher against the backdrop of the US Fed’s hawkish pivot and the rising geopolitical tensions. Last year, the market had jumped 5 per cent following a pro-growth Budget.

graphAccording to market players, the ongoing bearish undertone and sustained selling by overseas investors leave little room for disappointment.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 31 2022. 23:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.