Indian bourses say operating fine after investors complain of glitches

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stock exchanges said on Monday their systems were working normally after some investors complained on social media of certain technical issues with their brokers.

The National Stock Exchange, India's largest, said all operations on its platforms were "functioning smooth & normal" and its rival Ltd said there were no issues with fresh orders or square-offs and that all segments were working fine.

Chief Executive Ashish Chauhan separately said on Twitter their statement was in response to brokers and investors reporting problems on a competing exchange.

